Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- Northwest won twice, Nebraska swept Minnesota, Omaha also won, UNI rolled, Mizzou nabbed a victory and UMKC picked up a W in regional college volleyball on Saturday and Sunday.

Northwest Missouri State (2-0, 2-0): Northwest Missouri State won a pair of MIAA matches on Saturday, sweeping Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State. 

Nebraska (7-1, 7-1): Nebraska took a sweep of Minnesota (9-1, 9-1) on Sunday to hand the Gophers their first loss. Lexi Sun had 12 kills and 13 digs, and Nicklin Hames finished with 33 assists for the Huskers.

Omaha (5-4, 4-3): Sadie Limback had 13 kills and Sami Clarkson finished with 42 assists to push Omaha to a sweep of North Dakota (2-5, 2-3) on Sunday.

Iowa (2-8, 2-8): Iowa lost in five sets to Rutgers (2-8) on Saturday in Big Ten Conference action. Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes with 19 kills, 27 assists, nine digs and five blocks.

Northern Iowa (4-6, 4-3): Northern Iowa rolled in a sweep of Southern Illinois (2-7, 1-6) on Sunday. Inga Rotto had 11 kills while Tayler Alden passed out 36 assists and Baylee Petersen finished with 13 digs.

Missouri (10-4, 10-4): Missouri swept through Georgia (4-10) on Saturday in SEC play. Kylie Deberg scored 15 kills with three blocks while Andrea Fuentes had 29 assists and Emily Brown 11 digs.

Kansas City (6-1, 6-1): Kansas City won a Sunday afternoon four-set battle with South Dakota State (2-6, 2-5). Melanie Brecka slammed in 20 kills with 12 digs while Alex Ratzlaff added 12 kills and 13 digs. Alli Schomers passed out 49 assists.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.