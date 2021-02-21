(KMAland) -- Northwest won twice, Nebraska swept Minnesota, Omaha also won, UNI rolled, Mizzou nabbed a victory and UMKC picked up a W in regional college volleyball on Saturday and Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (2-0, 2-0): Northwest Missouri State won a pair of MIAA matches on Saturday, sweeping Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State.
Nebraska (7-1, 7-1): Nebraska took a sweep of Minnesota (9-1, 9-1) on Sunday to hand the Gophers their first loss. Lexi Sun had 12 kills and 13 digs, and Nicklin Hames finished with 33 assists for the Huskers.
Omaha (5-4, 4-3): Sadie Limback had 13 kills and Sami Clarkson finished with 42 assists to push Omaha to a sweep of North Dakota (2-5, 2-3) on Sunday.
Iowa (2-8, 2-8): Iowa lost in five sets to Rutgers (2-8) on Saturday in Big Ten Conference action. Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes with 19 kills, 27 assists, nine digs and five blocks.
Northern Iowa (4-6, 4-3): Northern Iowa rolled in a sweep of Southern Illinois (2-7, 1-6) on Sunday. Inga Rotto had 11 kills while Tayler Alden passed out 36 assists and Baylee Petersen finished with 13 digs.
Missouri (10-4, 10-4): Missouri swept through Georgia (4-10) on Saturday in SEC play. Kylie Deberg scored 15 kills with three blocks while Andrea Fuentes had 29 assists and Emily Brown 11 digs.
Kansas City (6-1, 6-1): Kansas City won a Sunday afternoon four-set battle with South Dakota State (2-6, 2-5). Melanie Brecka slammed in 20 kills with 12 digs while Alex Ratzlaff added 12 kills and 13 digs. Alli Schomers passed out 49 assists.