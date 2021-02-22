NCAA Volleyball
(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa and Kansas City were all winners in regional college volleyball action on Monday.

Omaha (6-4, 5-3): Omaha was a four-set victor over North Dakota (2-6, 2-4). Sadie Limback had a big night with 25 kills, Sami Clarkson posted 48 assists and Claire Mountjoy posted 25 digs in the win.

Northern Iowa (5-6, 5-3): Northern Iowa rallied to win the final three sets in a five-set win over Southern Illinois (2-8, 1-7). Inga Rotto had 14 kills while Tayler Alden passed out 44 assists and Kaylee Donner posted 21 digs. 

Kansas City (7-1, 7-1): Melanie Brecka had 25 kills and 14 digs for Kansas City in a five-set win over South Dakota State (2-7, 2-6). Alli Schomers tallied 57 assists and served six aces.

