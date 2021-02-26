(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa and Missouri were all winners on Friday in regional college volleyball action.
Check out the full Friday rundown below.
Iowa State (6-9): Iowa State was a three-set winner over Saint Louis (5-6). Piper Mauck had a strong game with 26 assists, two blocks and five digs. Kenzie Mantz added 11 kills for the Cyclones.
Iowa (3-8, 3-8): Iowa edged past Northwestern (2-3, 2-3) in five sets. Courtney Buzzerio had another big game with 21 assists, 14 kills, eight digs and six blocks. Hannah Clayton added 14 kills, Bailey Ortega finished with 33 assists and Joslyn Boyer tallied 14 digs.
Missouri (11-4): Missouri rolled to a sweep of South Carolina (9-6). Kylie Kuyava-Deberg scored 16 kills with five blocks to lead the Tigers. Andrea Fuentes added 31 assists, and Emily Brown topped the team with 12 digs.