(KMAland) -- Iowa, Iowa State and Missouri all suffered losses in regional volleyball action on Saturday.
Iowa State (6-10, 5-9): The Cyclones were swept by Marquette. Eleanor Holthaus had 10 kills. Annie Hatch contributed eight. Piper Mauck passed out 23 assists and led the team in digs with 10.
Missouri (11-5): The Tigers lost to South Carolina in four sets. Kylie Kuyava-DeBerg led Mizzou with 22 kills. Anna Dixon added 16 and Claudia Dillon had 10. Andrea Fuentes had 53 helpers.
Iowa (3-9, 3-9): The Hawkeyes lost a five-set thriller to Northwestern. The Wildcats rallied and won sets four and five to ensure a weekend split. Courtney Buzzerio and Edina Schmidt each had 15 kills. Buzzerio added 19 assisted. Audrey Black contributed 10 kills. Maddie Slagle scooped up 16 digs. Bailey Ortega had a team-high 22 assists.