(KMAland) -- Omaha and UMKC were winners while UNI and Drake both lost in regional college volleyball action on Sunday.
Omaha (7-4, 6-3): Omaha won the final three sets of their four-set win over Western Illinois. Sadie Limback (19 kills) and Anna Blacschko (18 kills) combined for 37 kills in the match while Sami Clarkson posted 38 assists and Claire Mountjoy had 19 digs.
Northern Iowa (5-7, 5-4): Northern Iowa lost in five sets to Indiana State (4-6, 4-5). Yagmur Cinel had 10 kills to lead the way for the Panthers while Baylee Petersen added 21 digs.
Drake (6-4, 4-3): Drake dropped a four-set match with Valparaiso (5-6, 4-5) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Emily Plock (14 kills), Haley Bush (13) and Lindsey Pliapol (11) all had double digit kills while Caitlyn Smith had 38 assist sand 10 digs and Kylee Macke posted a team-high 28 digs.
Kansas City (8-1, 8-1): Kansas City nabbed another win in three sets of North Dakota (2-7, 2-5). Melanie Brecka had 12 kills and 10 digs, Maddie Renn posted 15 digs and Alli Schomers posted 37 assists in the victory.