(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa and Creighton all nabbed conference wins in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
Nebraska (3-0): Nebraska took a four-set win over Maryland (0-5). Lauren Stivrins had 18 kills while Lexi Sun pitched in 14 kills and 12 digs for the Huskers. Nicklin Hames added 52 assists and 12 digs, and Kayla Caffey had a team-high five blocks.
Iowa (1-4): Iowa got their first win of the season with a four-set victory over Indiana (1-4). Hannah Clayton had 13 kills and eight blocks for the Hawkeyes while Courtney Buzzerio added 21 assists, nine digs, seven blocks and two aces.
Creighton (4-1): Creighton took a five-set win over Big East Conference rival Marquette (3-2). Jaela Zimmerman had 19 kills and 15 digs for the Bluejays while Ally Van Eekeren added 20 assists and 13 digs. Mahina Pua’a tallied 20 assists, and Keeley Davis posted 11 kills, 12 digs and four blocks.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (2/5)
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Maryland 1
Iowa 3 Indiana 1
Minnesota 3 Purdue 2
Wisconsin 3 Rutgers 0
Penn State 3 Illinois 1
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Marquette 2
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 3 Ole Miss 2
South Carolina 3 Mississippi State 2
Arkansas 3 Georgia 0