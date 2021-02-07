(KMAland) -- Nebraska took a sweep while Iowa and Creighton lost in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Nebraska (4-0): Nebraska landed a sweep of Maryland (0-6) behind 12 kills and three aces from Madi Kubik. Riley Zuhn added 11 kills, Kayla Caffey pitched in five blocks and Nicklin Hames tallied 29 assists with 10 digs.
Iowa (1-5): Iowa dropped a five-set battle with Indiana (2-4). Courtney Buzzerio had 13 kills, three blocks, 21 assists and 11 digs for the Hawkeyes in the loss. Bailey Ortega pitched in 29 assists, and Joslyn Boyer had 21 digs.
Creighton (4-2): Creighton fell in straight sets to Marquette (4-2). Keeley Davis had 13 kills to lead the Bluejay offense while Ally Van Eekeren added 17 assists and 10 digs. Mahina Pua’a also had a double-double with 12 assists and 10 digs.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (2/6)
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Maryland 0
Indiana 3 Iowa 2
Wisconsin 3 Rutgers 0
Minnesota 3 Purdue 2
Penn State 3 Illinois 2
Big East Conference
Marquette 3 Creighton 0
Temple 3 St. John’s 0
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 3 Ole Miss 2