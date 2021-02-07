(KMAland) -- Drake, Northern Iowa and Omaha were all winners in regional college volleyball action on Sunday.
Drake (5-1, 3-0): Drake was a four-set winner over Bradley (1-2, 1-2). Emily Plock and Haley Bush had 18 kills apiece for the Bulldogs while Caitlyn Smith added 37 assists and 17 digs. Kylee Macke posted a team-best 29 digs.
Northern Iowa (1-5, 1-2): Northern Iowa nabbed their first win of the season in four sets over Evansville (2-3, 1-2). Emily Holterhaus had 15 kills and 12 digs for the Panthers while Tayler Alden had 48 assists and nine digs. Kaylissa Arndorfer posted five blocks, and Baylee Petersen had 11 digs and four aces.
Omaha (3-2, 2-1): The Mavericks beat Kansas City in five sets behind 14 kills and 12 digs from McKenna Ruch. Sadie Limback and Claire Leonard had 13 kills each, Sami Clarkson posted 49 assists and Claire Mountjoy tallied 27 digs, six assists and one assist.
Kansas City (2-1, 2-1): The Roos took their first defeat in five sets to Omaha. KC got 43 assists from Alli Schomers while Melanie Brecka added 11 kills and Maddie Renn posted 22 digs.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 Bradley 1
Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1
Illinois State 3 Indiana State 2
Loyola Chicago 3 Southern Illinois 0
Missouri State 3 Valparaiso 1
Summit League
Omaha 3 Kansas City 2
North Dakota State 3 South Dakota State 0
Oral Roberts 3 Western Illinois 0
South Dakota 3 North Dakota 0