(KMAland) -- UNI, Drake and Kansas City nabbed wins while Omaha was a loser in regional college volleyball action Monday.
Northern Iowa (2-5, 2-2): Northern Iowa swept through Evansville (2-4, 1-3). Emily Holterhaus had a team-best 19 kills while Tayler Alden tallied 29 assists and 10 digs. Kalyee Donner picked up 11 digs for the Panthers.
Drake (6-1, 4-0): Drake nabbed another win in four sets over Bradley (1-3, 1-3). Haley Bush had a big game with 22 kills and three aces for the Bulldogs. Caitlyn Smith added 54 assists and 19 digs, and Halle Wolfe posted 16 digs.
Omaha (3-3, 2-2): Omaha dropped a five-set battle with Kansas City. Sadie Limback posted 18 kills, Sami Clarkson added 39 assists and 15 digs and Claire Mountjoy had a team-best 26 digs with seven assists for the Mavericks.
Kansas City (3-1, 3-1): Kansas City took a five-set win over the Mavericks. Melanie Brecka scored 17 kills, Alli Schomers added 43 assists and three blocks and Alex Ratzlaff pitched in 27 digs, 10 kills and seven aces.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (2/8)
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 3 Bradley 1
Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 0
Missouri State 3 Valparaiso 2
Loyola 3 Southern Illinois 0
Indiana State 3 Illinois State 1
Summit League
Kansas City 3 Omaha 2
North Dakota State 3 South Dakota State 0
South Dakota 3 North Dakota 0
Oral Roberts 3 Western Illinois 2