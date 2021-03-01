(KMAland) -- Omaha, UNI and UMKC were winners while Drake took a tough five-set defeat in regional college volleyball action on Monday.
Omaha (8-4, 7-3): Omaha rolled to a sweep of Western Illinois (0-11, 0-10). Sami Clarkson had 35 assists while Sadie Limback put in 13 kills with three blocks in the victory.
Northern Iowa (6-7, 6-4): Northern Iowa took a four-set win over Indiana State (4-7, 4-6) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Emily Holterhaus put in 17 kills and added 12 digs while Carly Spies and Kaylissa Arndorfer added 10 kills apiece. Tayler Alden tallied 39 assists with 17 digs, and Baylee Petersen had 18 digs and eight assists.
Drake (6-5, 4-4): Drake took a tough five-set loss to Valparaiso (6-6, 5-5). Haley Bush had 30 kills to lead the way for the Bulldogs while Caitlyn Smith finished with 54 assists, Kylee Macke picked up 33 digs and Emily Plock finished with 22 digs, 10 kills and five blocks.
UMKC (9-1, 9-1): UMKC was another winner in straight sets over North Dakota (2-8, 2-6). Melanie Brecka led the charge with 16 kills and 11 digs. Alli Schomers finished with 37 assists, and Maddie Renn tallied 20 digs.