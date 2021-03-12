(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Iowa, Creighton, Omaha, Kansas and UMKC all won in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-1, 1-1): Northwest Missouri State took their first loss of the season, falling in three sets to Nebraska-Kearney.
Iowa State (6-11): Iowa State dropped a five-set battle with DePaul (5-5). Avery Rhodes and Kenzie Mantz led the ISU offense with 14 kills while Piper Mauck passed out 52 assists and Taylor Baranski had 14 digs.
Nebraska (10-1): Nebraska came back from down 2-0 for a five-set win over Ohio State (12-1). Lauren Stivrins had 18 kills and six blocks, Lexi Sun added 17 kills and Madi Kubik posted 13 winners. Nicklin Hames passed out 51 assists, and Kenzie Knuckles finished with 24 digs.
Iowa (4-9): Iowa was a four-set victor over Maryland. Sarah Franklin posted 20 kills, Celia Cullen added 42 assists and Naya Gros finished with eight blocks to lead the Hawkeyes in the win.
Creighton (7-2, 4-1): Creighton made quick work of Butler (4-7, 1-4) in three sets. Jaela Zimmerman scored 13 kills and nine digs while Ally Van Eekeren tallied 19 assists and Mahina Pua’a passed out 18. Ellie Bolton had a team-high 14 digs.
Omaha (10-5, 9-4): Sadie Limback had 25 kills to lead Omaha in a five-set win over North Dakota State. Alexa Blase (14 kills), Anna Blaschko (13 kills) and McKenna Ruch (10 kills) also added to a strong offensive performance while Sami Clarkson had 60 assists. Claire Mountjoy posted 21 digs.
Missouri (11-6): Missouri lost in five sets to No. 7 Florida (15-2). Kylie Kuyava-Deberg had 25 kills and 13 digs to lead the Tigers while Andrea Fuentes tallied 54 assists and nine digs. Dariana Hollingsworth-Santan pitched in 17 kills.
Kansas (7-10, 6-9): Kansas took down TCU (1-14, 1-11) in four sets. Jenny Mosser had 16 kills while Ayah Elnady added 15 and Caroline Crawford slammed in 11. Elise McGhie passed out 43 assists, and Kennedy Farris had 19 digs.
UMKC (10-1, 10-1): UMKC nabbed a sweep of Oral Roberts (2-10, 2-8) behind 14 kills and 15 digs from Melanie Brecka. Alli Schomers added 32 assists and 13 digs in the victory.