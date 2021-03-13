(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped a nationally-ranked bout, Creighton earned their fourth win and Omaha took down South Dakota State in five to highlight Saturday night's regional college volleyball action.
Nebraska (10-2): The No. 4 Huskers dropped to No. 11 Ohio State in a five-set doozy (20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 13-15). Lexi Sun had 22 kills. Lauren Stivrins muscled 16 and Kayla Caffey tallied 13 winners. Nicklin Hames had 57 assists. Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana had 16 digs apiece
Iowa (3-11): Iowa was swept by Maryland (21-25, 16-25, 20-25): Courtney Buzzerio had 13 kills and 15 assists. Hannah Clayton added 10 kills. Bailey Ortega dished 13 assists.
Iowa State (6-12): DePaul beat Iowa State in four (26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22). Eleanor Holthaus led Iowa State with 14 kills. Annie Hatch muscled 13 kills. Kenzie Mantz added 11 kills. Piper Mauck set the offense up with 47 assists.
Kansas (7-10, 6-9): The Jayhawks beat TCU in four (25-14, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14). Jenny Mosser paced Kansas with 16 kills. Ayah Elnady had 15. Caroline Crawford had 11 winners. Elise McGhie had 43 assists. Kennedy Farris posted a team-high 19 digs.
Creighton (8-2, 5-0): Creighton's fourth consecutive win came in a sweep of Butler (25-16, 25-21, 25-20). Keeley Davis and Jaela Zimmerman had 12 kills apiece. Davis and Zimmerman had 15 and 12 digs apiece. Ellie Bolton led the team in digs with 18. Ally Van Eekeren had 18 assists.
Missouri (11-7): The Tigers were swept by Florida (10-25, 19-25, 18-25). Kylie Deberg led them with 14 kills.
Omaha (11-5, 10-4): The Mavericks cruised in the fifth set for the win over North Dakota State (25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 25-22, 15-5). Sadie Limback led the Mavs with 21 kills. Alexa Blase and Anna Blaschko had 11 apiece. Claire Mountjoy scooped 25 digs. Sami Clarkson led them with 56 assists.
UMKC (11-1): The Roos' ninth consecutive win was a four-set victory over South Dakota (17-25, 26-24, 25-18, 26-24): Melanie Bricka had 21 kills. De'Janae Arnold added 12. Ali Schomers added 48 assists.
Northwest Missouri State (5-1): The Bearcats earned a four-set win over Fort Hays State (25-21, 25-19, 18-25, 25-16).