Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake and Kansas State took sweeps while UNI lost in five sets on Sunday in regional volleyball action.

Drake (9-5, 7-4): Drake swept their way to a win over Indiana State (6-8, 6-7). Emily Plock had 15 kills while Haley Bush posted 13 winners of her own. Caitlyn Smith added 38 assists, and Kylee Macke tallied 20 digs.

Northern Iowa (6-9, 6-5): Northern Iowa dropped a five-set battle with Valparaiso (8-7, 7-6). Emily Holterhaus had 17 kills and 17 digs to lead the Panthers while Tayler Alden added 53 assists and Baylee Petersen posted 20 digs.

Kansas State (11-7): Kansas State swept through Saint Louis (7-7). Aliyah Carter had 13 kills and 10 digs to lead the Wildcats while Shelby Martin passed out 28 assists.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.