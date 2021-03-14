(KMAland) -- Drake and Kansas State took sweeps while UNI lost in five sets on Sunday in regional volleyball action.
Drake (9-5, 7-4): Drake swept their way to a win over Indiana State (6-8, 6-7). Emily Plock had 15 kills while Haley Bush posted 13 winners of her own. Caitlyn Smith added 38 assists, and Kylee Macke tallied 20 digs.
Northern Iowa (6-9, 6-5): Northern Iowa dropped a five-set battle with Valparaiso (8-7, 7-6). Emily Holterhaus had 17 kills and 17 digs to lead the Panthers while Tayler Alden added 53 assists and Baylee Petersen posted 20 digs.
Kansas State (11-7): Kansas State swept through Saint Louis (7-7). Aliyah Carter had 13 kills and 10 digs to lead the Wildcats while Shelby Martin passed out 28 assists.