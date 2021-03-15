(KMAland) -- It was a 1-1 night for regional college volleyball programs with Drake winning in five and Northern Iowa falling in three.
The Monday rundown…
Drake (10-5, 8-4): Drake nabbed a five-set win over Indiana State (6-9, 6-8). Lindsey Pliapol led the Bulldogs with 20 kills while Kylee Macke added 27 digs. Caitlyn Smith posted 58 assists and 17 digs, and Jada Wills had 21 digs of her own.
Northern Iowa (6-10, 6-6): Northern Iowa dropped another MVC battle with Valparaiso (9-7, 8-6) in straight sets. The Panthers got 23 assists from Tayler Alden in the defeat. Emily Holterhaus added 13 digs and nine kills, and Baylee Petersen finished with 12 kills.