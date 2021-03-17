(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State swept Missouri Western, and Nebraska took down Iowa in three to highlight regional college volleyball action on Wednesday.
The full Wednesday rundown in the region below:
Northwest Missouri State (6-1, 3-1): Freshman Payton Kirchhoefer had 15 kills while Rachel Sturdevant added 11 winners and Alyssa Rezac chipped in a match-high 37 assists in a sweep of Missouri Western (2-4, 1-2).
Nebraska (11-2, 11-2): Nebraska worked through a quick sweep of Iowa behind 14 kills and 12 digs from Lexi Sun. Nicklin Hames added 37 assists, and Madi Kubik chipped in 10 kills. Kenzie Knuckles (11 digs) and Keonilei Akana (10 digs) also combined on 21 digs.
Iowa (3-12, 3-12): Bailey Ortega had 13 assists while Courtney Buzzerio added 9 kills, 11 assists and eight digs for the Hawkeyes in their three-set loss to Nebraska.