NCAA Volleyball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Drake rolled and UNI won in five on Sunday. The full rundown is available below. 

Drake (11-5, 9-4): The Bulldogs swept Southern Illinois (25-21, 25-17, 25-15). Haley Bush had 16 kills and 14 digs. Emily Plock added 12 kills. Kylee Macke posted a team-high 16 digs. Caitlyn Smith passed 34 assists. 

Northern Iowa (7-10, 7-6): The Panthers won a five-set doozy over Loyola-Chicago (25-13, 23-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-6). Emily Holterhaus muscled 21 kills. Inga Rotto and Kaylissa Arndorfer had 13 each. Taylor Alden set the offense with 45 assists. 

