(KMAland) -- Drake won their sixth straight while Northern Iowa fell in four sets on Monday in regional college volleyball.
The Monday rundown:
Northern Iowa (7-11, 7-7): Northern Iowa lost in four sets to Loyola Chicago (8-7, 7-7). Emily Holterhaus had a big game for the Panthers with 19 kills and 17 digs while Tayler Alden added 40 assists and 10 digs.
Drake (12-5, 10-4): The Bulldogs won their sixth straight match in four sets over Southern Illinois (2-16, 1-15). Haley Bush had 23 kills and 27 digs for Drake while Jada Wills (25 digs) and Kylee Macke (20 digs) had at least 20 digs apiece. Caitlyn Smith passed out 53 assists in the win.