(KMAland) -- Nebraska won in four over Michigan, and Missouri swept through Mississippi State in regional college volleyball on Thursday.
Nebraska (13-2, 13-2): Nebraska dropped the first set before a four-set victory over Michigan (4-6, 4-6). Nicklin Hames had 34 assists and 16 digs, and Lexi Sun (13 kills), Lauren Stivrins (10 kills) and Madi Kubik (10 kills) cashed in on double-digit kills apiece. Kayla Caffey (6), Jazz Sweet (6) and Stivrins (5) combined on 17 blocks in the win.
Missouri (15-7, 15-7): Missouri was a quick winner in three sets over Mississippi State (4-14, 4-14). Kylie Deberg slammed in a team-high 14 kills, Andrea Fuentes tallied 31 assists and Emily Brown had a team-high 14 digs. Anna D’Cruz was strong at the net with five blocks.