(KMAland) -- Iowa State beat Wayne State, Nebraska swept Michigan, Omaha beat Oral Roberts and Iowa and UMKC both fell in regional college volleyball on Friday.
Iowa State (7-12): The Cyclones needed four sets to get past Wayne State. Eleanor Holthaus topped ISU with 22 kills and two blocks while Piper Mauck added 50 kills and 13 digs. Izzy Enna and Annie Hatch had 24 digs apiece in the defeat.
Nebraska (14-2, 14-2): Nebraska won in straight sets over Michigan (4-7, 4-7). Kayla Caffey and Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills each while Nicklin Hames added 31 assists and Kenzie Knuckles had 16 digs. Stivrins also had seven blocks.
Iowa (3-14, 3-14): Michigan State (3-9, 3-9) was a four-set winner over the Hawkeyes. Edina Schmidt had 10 kills, nine digs and four blocks to lead Iowa in the defeat. Bailey Ortega had 22 assists, and Courtney Buzzerio finished with 19 assists.
Omaha (12-5, 11-4): Sadie Limback had 25 kills to lead Omaha in a four-set win over Oral Roberts (3-14, 3-12). Claire Mountjoy tallied 32 digs and Sami Clarkson finished with 51 assists and 13 digs.
UMKC (13-2, 13-2): UMKC fell to Denver (12-2, 12-2) in three sets. Melanie Brecka had 10 kills, Alli Schomers finished with 29 assists and eight digs and Maddie Renn had 14 digs.