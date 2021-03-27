(KMAland) -- Northwest went 2-0, Iowa State and Iowa rolled, Creighton went five to beat Xavier, Omaha swept ORU and Drake, UNI and UMKC took Ls in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (8-2, 8-2): Northwest was a two-time winner on Saturday, sweeping No. 24 Central Missouri and Pittsburg State.
Iowa State (8-12): Iowa State nabbed a tight sweep of Wayne State. Kenzie Mantz had 17 kills, and Eleanor Holthaus pitched in 11 winners for the Cyclones. Piper Mauck added 39 assists and three aces, and Izzy Enna tallied 19 digs.
Iowa (4-14, 4-14): Iowa rolled to a sweep of Michigan State (3-10, 3-10). Joslyn Boyer had 25 digs while Bailey Ortega added 19 assists and Courtney Buzzerio had 14 dimes. Edina Schmidt posted 12 kills in the win.
Creighton (9-3, 6-1): Creighton went the distance for a five-set win over Xavier (7-6, 3-2). Jaela Zimmerman had a team-high 19 kills to go with three aces while Ellie Bolton finished with 28 digs. Ally Van Eekeren passed out 30 assists, Mahina Pua’a added 21 assists and Keeley Davis (13) and Annika Welty (12) pitched in double-digit kills of their own.
Omaha (13-5, 12-4): Omaha made quick work of Oral Roberts (3-15, 3-13) in straight sets. Sami Clarkson had 30 assists to lead the mavericks while Sadie Limback (13) and Anna Blaschko (11) combined for 24 kills. Claire Mountjoy tallied 16 digs in the win.
Drake (12-6, 10-5): Drake lost in three sets to Loyola Chicago (9-7, 8-7). Caitlyn Smith had 37 assists, Lindsey Pliapol added 15 kills and Kylee Macke finished with 15 digs. Gillian Gergen also chipped in four blocks and two aces in the defeat.
Northern Iowa (7-12, 7-8): Northern Iowa lost in five sets to Bradley (12-5, 12-5). Kaylissa Arndorfer topped the Panthers with 20 kills and eight blocks while Ing Rott added 12 kills sand seven blocks. Carly Spies had nine each of kills and blocks, and Tayler Alden had 45 assists. Baylee Petersen topped UNI with 18 digs.
UMKC (13-3, 13-3): UMKC took a second straight loss in three sets to Denver (13-2, 13-2). The Roos had a quiet night offensively with 22 assist from Alli Schomers, including eight kills from Melanie Brick. Schomers and Maddie Renn added a team-high nine digs apiece.