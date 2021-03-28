(KMAland) -- Creighton, Drake, Northern Iowa and Kansas State were all winners in regional college volleyball action Sunday.
The Sunday rundown:
Creighton (10-3, 7-1): Creighton swept right through Xavier in dominant fashion to finish the weekend sweep. Keeley Davis and Annika Welty had eight kills apiece to lead the Jays while Jaela Zimmerman added 18 digs. Ally Van Eekeren (16) and Mahina Pua’a (10) combined for 26 assists.
Drake (13-6, 11-5): Drake was a four-set victor over Loyola Chicago (9-8, 8-8). Emily Plock had a big game with 22 kills and two aces while Haley Bush chipped in 17 kills and five blocks. Caitlyn Smith passed out 40 assists, and Kylee Macke tallied 19 digs. Kacie Rewerts posted eight blocks, and Gillian Gergen had seven swats of her own.
Northern Iowa (8-12, 8-8): Northern Iowa nabbed a four-set win over Bradley (12-6, 12-6), splitting the first two sets before taking the final two. Emily Holterhaus (12 kills), Carly Spies (11) and Megan Witte (11) all had double-digit kills on the day. Tayler Alden added 9 assists, and Baylee Petersen finished with 23 digs.
Kansas State (13-7): Kansas State swept through Wayne State, 25-23, 25-23, 25-19. Aliyah Carter had 22 kills while Shelby Martin had 23 assists and Mackenzie Morris added 22 digs in the win.