(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas were all winners in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
Nebraska (7-1, 7-1): Nebraska swept through Illinois (2-6, 2-6) behind 17 kills from Lexi Sun. Lauren Stivrins added 10 kills and four blocks, and Nicklin Hames had 33 assists in the victory.
Creighton (5-2, 2-1): Creighton nabbed a five-set win over DePaul (3-4, 3-4). Keeley Davis had 17 kills and eight digs while Jaela Zimmerman posted 15 kills and 14 digs. Ally Van Eekeren posted 29 assists, and Ellie Bolton had 17 digs.
Omaha (9-4, 8-3): Omaha was a three-set winner over South Dakota State. Sadie Limback had a big game with 19 kills while Sami Clarkson had 37 assists and Claire Mountjoy went for 23 digs.
Kansas (6-10): Kansas worked through a sweep of Texas State (27-4) behind nine kills each from Anezka Szabo and Caroline Crawford. Elise McGhie added 30 assists while Kennedy Farris tallied 12 digs.