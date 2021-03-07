(KMAland) -- Drake won in Missouri Valley Conference and UNI was a non-conference winner on a light Sunday in regional volleyball.
Drake (7-5, 5-4): Drake took a four-set win over Evansville (3-10, 2-9) in Missouri Valley Conference play. Haley Bush (29 kills) and Emily Plock (25 kills) combined for 54 kills while Caitlyn Smith had 58 assists and 13 digs. Kylee Macke posted 27 digs.
Northern Iowa (6-8, 6-4): Northern Iowa dispatched DePaul (4-5) in non-conference action. Kaylissa Arndorfer had 12 kills and eight blocks while Emily Holterhaus put in 11 winners. Tayler Alden assisted on 38 kills, and Kaylee Donner led with 12 digs.