(KMAland) -- Iowa Western won the national championship while Northwest Missouri State lost in the MIAA final on Saturday in regional volleyball action.
Iowa Western (26-3): Iowa Western won in four sets to claim the NJCAA National Championship. Maike Bertens and Iremnur Elmas had 15 kills each while Dayan Malave and Delaney Esterling added 10 apiece. Yadhira Anchante passed out 51 assists, and Leah Palensky pitched in 25 digs.
Northwest Missouri State (14-2): Northwest Missouri State ran their win streak up to eight with a sweep of Central Missouri to advance to the MIAA championship before falling in five sets to Nebraska-Kearney, 25-18, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-13. Jaden Ferguson, Hannah Koechl, Alyssa Rezac and Morgan Lewis all earned MIAA All-Tournament Team honors.