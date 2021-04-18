(Omaha) -- Nebraska made quick work of Baylor on Sunday in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
The Huskers (16-2) rolled to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 victory behind a balanced attack led by Lexi Sun’s 12 kills. Madi Kubik added eight winners while Kayla Caffey and Jazz Sweet chipped in seven apiece.
Nicklin Hames passed out 31 assists and tallied 11 digs and three blocks, and Kenzie Knuckles posted a team-high 13 digs.
Nebraska will meet Texas in the Elite Eight on Monday.
FULL NCAA TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Wisconsin 3 BYU 0
Ohio State Florida
Nebraska 3 Baylor 0
Texas 3 Penn State 1
Kentucky Western Kentucky
Purdue Oregon
Washington 3 Louisville 2
Pittsburgh 3 Minnesota 2