(Omaha) -- Nebraska volleyball had their season come to a finish with a four-set loss to Texas in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
The Huskers were led by Madi Kubik’s 15 kills while Nicklin Hames added a 34-assist, 13-dig double-double. Lexi Sun chipped in 13 digs and seven kills, and Kayla Caffey had eight kills and five blocks.
Nebraska’s season finishes at 16-3 while Texas (26-1) advances to the Final Four.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Wisconsin 3 Florida 2
Texas 3 Nebraska 1
Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2
Purdue Kentucky