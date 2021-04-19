College Volleyball

(Omaha) -- Nebraska volleyball had their season come to a finish with a four-set loss to Texas in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

The Huskers were led by Madi Kubik’s 15 kills while Nicklin Hames added a 34-assist, 13-dig double-double. Lexi Sun chipped in 13 digs and seven kills, and Kayla Caffey had eight kills and five blocks.

Nebraska’s season finishes at 16-3 while Texas (26-1) advances to the Final Four.

NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD 

Wisconsin 3 Florida 2

Texas 3 Nebraska 1

Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2

Purdue Kentucky

