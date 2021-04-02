(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas earned sweeps while Iowa, Omaha and Northern Iowa were on the losing end of Friday's regional college volleyball action.
Iowa (4-15): Minnesota swept Iowa 25-22, 25-11 and 25-19. Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes with nine kills. Hannah Clayton added eight. Joslyn Boyer had 10 digs. Bailey Ortega passed 19 assists.
Creighton (11-3): Creighton swept Connecticut 25-20, 25-23, 25-18. Annika Welty and Keeley Davis had 12 kills each. Ellie Bolton scooped 171 digs. Ally Van Eekeren had 25 assists. Mahina Pua'a contributed 17 helpers.
Omaha (13-6, 12-5): Denver swept Omaha 27-25, 25-20, 25-20. Sadie Limback muscled 12 kills. Sami Clarkson passed out 29 assists and Claire Mountjoy had 18 digs.
Kansas (11-10, 7-9): The Jayhawks made quick work of Arkansas State (25-12, 25-20, 25-16). Caroline Crawford paced Kansas with 12 kills. Elise McHie had 19 assists.
Northern Iowa (9-13, 9-8): Loyola-Chicago edged Northern Iowa in four (25-17, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23). Emily Holterhaus and Carly Spies had 15 and 13 kills, respectively. Lewis Central alum Megan Witte had nine winners. The offense revolved around Taylor Alden's 41 assists. Baylee Petersen led the Panthers in digs with 20.