(KMAland) -- Regional teams went 3-1 in Saturday's volleyball slate, led by victories from Creighton, Kansas and Northwest Missouri State. Check out the full rundown below.
Iowa (4-16): No. 5 Minnesota swept Iowa 25-18, 25-14, 25-16. Edina Schmidt had six kills. Courtney Buzzerio and Audrey Black chipped in five apiece. Bailey Ortega and Buzzerio had 12 assists. Joslyn Boyer scooped a team-high 14 digs.
Creighton (12-3): Creighton lost the first set, but bounced back and beat Marquette in four (18-25, 25-19, 31-29, 25-22). Jaela Zimmerman led Creighton with 16 kills. Naomi Hickman and Annika Welty had 12 each. Ally Van Eekeren passed out 28 assists. Mahina Pua'a had 24. Ellie Bolton led them in digs with 20.
Kansas (12-10, 7-9): Kansas swept Arkansas State for the second consecutive night (25-21, 25-14, 25-14). Jenny Mosser had a team-high 12 kills for the Jayhawks. Elise McGhie had 30 helpers and 17 scoops.
Northwest Missouri State (10-2): The Bearcats swept Missouri Western (25-12, 25-21, 25-20). Jaden Ferguson and Payton Kirchhoefer had 13 kills each. Hannah Koechl had a team-high 26 digs. Maddy Ahrens passed 36 assists.