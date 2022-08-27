(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, Nebraska, Creighton, Kansas and K-State went 2-0 while Drake, ISU, Missouri & UMKC were also among winners in regional college volleyball on Friday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Northwest Missouri State 3 St. Mary’s (Texas) 0
Northwest Missouri State 3 Adams State 0
Creighton 3 Iowa State 0
Iowa State 3 Wyoming 1
Iowa 3 Gonzaga 0
Iowa 3 FIU 1
Nebraska 3 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0
Nebraska 3 Tulsa 0
Creighton 3 Wichita State 1
Toledo 3 Northern Iowa 1
Arizona State 3 Northern Iowa 2
Drake 3 Cal State Northridge 0
Omaha 3 Winthrop 0
South Carolina 3 Omaha 0
Missouri 3 Northern Kentucky 2
Kansas 3 Utah Valley 0
Kansas 3 Utah 1
Kansas State 3 Sam Houston 0
Kansas State 3 NC State 1
UMKC 3 Miami (Ohio) 2