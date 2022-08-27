NCAA Volleyball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, Nebraska, Creighton, Kansas and K-State went 2-0 while Drake, ISU, Missouri & UMKC were also among winners in regional college volleyball on Friday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Northwest Missouri State 3 St. Mary’s (Texas) 0

Northwest Missouri State 3 Adams State 0

Creighton 3 Iowa State 0

Iowa State 3 Wyoming 1

Iowa 3 Gonzaga 0

Iowa 3 FIU 1

Nebraska 3 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0

Nebraska 3 Tulsa 0

Creighton 3 Wichita State 1

Toledo 3 Northern Iowa 1

Arizona State 3 Northern Iowa 2

Drake 3 Cal State Northridge 0

Omaha 3 Winthrop 0

South Carolina 3 Omaha 0

Missouri 3 Northern Kentucky 2

Kansas 3 Utah Valley 0

Kansas 3 Utah 1

Kansas State 3 Sam Houston 0

Kansas State 3 NC State 1

UMKC 3 Miami (Ohio) 2

