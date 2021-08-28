(KMAland) -- A 2-0 night for Creighton, an in-state win for Iowa State and season-opening victories for Nebraska and Northern Iowa highlighted Friday night's regional college volleyball action.
Iowa State (1-0) & Drake (0-1): The Cyclones won the in-state battle in four sets, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17, Brooke Andersen and Eleanor Holthaus had 14 kills each and Candelaria Herrera added 13. Holthaus also posted five blocks, as did Alexis Engelbrecht. Jaden Newsome had 53 assists and Marija Popovic picked up 21 digs. Haley Bush led Drake with 19 kills. Caitlyn Smith had 26 assists and Kylee Macke contributed 18 digs while Madeline Holt and Jada Willis had 12 each.
Nebraska (1-0): The Huskers opened the season with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of Colgate. Lexi Sun tallied 10 kills, Lindsay Krause posted six while Madi Kubik and Callie Schwarzenbach added five apiece. Kennedi Orr passed out 17 assists and Lexi Rodriguez shoved 15 digs. Orr added 10 scoops.
Creighton (2-0): The Bluejays earned sweeps over UMKC (25-23, 25-13, 25-12) and St. Louis (25-15, 25-20, 25-16). Norah Sis led the way in the UMKC win with 11 kills and Annika Welty added nine. Kendra Wait was responsible for 32 assists. In the win over St. Louis, Jaela Zimmerman paced the offense with 11 kills and Sis added nine while Wait had 31 helpers and Abby Bottomley registered 17 digs.
Northern Iowa (1-0): The Panthers beat North Dakota State in four sets (25-18, 16-25, 25-16, 26-24) to open the 2021 campaign. Emily Holterhaus had 16 kills while Carly Spies and Kira Fallert muscled 10 each. Jenna Brandt played a hand in 22 assists and Tayler Alden had 19. Payton Ahrenstorff led the defense with 11 digs.
Missouri (0-2): St. Louis and UMKC earned wins over Mizzou in three and four sets, respectively. Anna Dixon led the way with 10 kills in the loss to St. Louis while Kayla Burbage had three aces and Addison Lyon passed out 19 helpers. In the loss to UMKC, Dixon, Bubage and Kaylee Cox had 19, 15 and 12 kills, respectively. Nicole Alford set the offense up with 56 assists. Emily Brown had 17 digs.
UMKC (1-1): De'Janae Arnold led UMKC in the loss to Creighton with eight kills. Alli Schomers had 21 assists and Maddie Renn recorded eight digs. In the win over Missouri, Melanie Bracka had 20 kills, Rain Smith 13 and Arnold nine. Schomers had 46 assists, Renn posted 20 digs and Kennedy Schritenthal served three aces.
Kansas State: Like Nebraska, Kansas State also opened its season with a win over Colgate, doing so in four sets (19-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-16). Aliyah Carter led the way with 21 kills and 11 digs while Holly Bonde and Haley Warner chipped in 11 and 10 each. Teana Kaonohi-Adams had seven blocks and 43 assists, Kayley Hollywood added six blocks and Kadye Fernholz had five rejections.