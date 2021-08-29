(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and UMKC all picked up wins in a busy Saturday for regional volleyball. Full rundown below.
Iowa State (2-0) & Omaha (0-1): The Cyclones won in straight sets over the Mavericks (25-11, 25-16, 25-19). Jaden Newsome had 33 assists, andAnnie Hatch posted 13 kills for the Cyclones. Rachel Fairbanks finished with 12 kills, and Sami Clarkson posted 31 assists for Omaha.
Iowa (0-2): Iowa opened with a pair of losses to Duke (in 5) and Coastal Carolina (in 3). Courtney Buzzerio had 28 kills, Bailey Ortega finished with 45 assists and Maddie Slagle added 22 digs in the Duke match. Buzzer tallied 14 kills, Ortega had 28 assists and Slagle 10 digs against Coastal Carolina.
Nebraska (2-0) & Kansas State (1-1): Nebraska took a four-set win over the Wildcats. Kayla Caffey and Madi Kubik had 13 kills each, and Lindsay Krause finished with 12. Kennedi Orr posted 34 assists, and Lexi Rodriguez had a team-high 21 digs. Aliyah Carter was the top hitter for KSU with 14 kills and added 16 digs. Teana Adams-Kaonohi finished with 36 assists for the Wildcats.
Creighton (3-0) & Missouri (0-3): Creighton made quick work of Missouri in a sweep behind Norah Sis’ 10 kills and nine digs. Kendra Wait passed out 29 assists sand also had 15 digs. Anna Dixon topped Mizzou with 11 kills and 11 digs.
Northern Iowa (2-1): Northern Iowa played a pair of four-set matches, falling to Ball State and beating Green Bay. Kira Fallert had 15 kills, and Tayler Alden posted 17 assists and nine digs in the loss. Inga Rotto and Fallert had a team-high 11 digs, and Jenna Brandt finished with 25 assists in the victory.
Kansas (0-1): Kansas dropped their opener in four sets to Loyola Marymount. Jenny Mosser was the top hitter for the Jayhawks with 11 kills, Elise McGhie had 24 assists and Kennedy Farris topped the team with 13 digs.
UMKC (2-1): The Roos went to five sets to take down Saint Louis. Melanie Brecka had 13 kills and Raina Smith and Odyssey Warren picked up 12 winners each. Alli Schomers also had 43 assists, and Maddie Renn led with 13 digs.