(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha and Kansas State were winners in Thursday's regional volleyball action.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska 3 Loyola Marymount 0
Omaha 3 Wichita State 1
Kansas State 3 Syracuse 1
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 12:02 am
