NCAA Volleyball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha and Kansas State were winners in Thursday's regional volleyball action. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska 3 Loyola Marymount 0

Omaha 3 Wichita State 1

Kansas State 3 Syracuse 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.