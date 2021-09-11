(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Drake and UMKC went 2-0 while Creighton and Kansas State were also winners in Friday night's regional college volleyball slate.
Iowa State (5-1): The Cyclones beat Ball State in four (26-24, 18-25, 25-19, 25-13) and Syracuse in five (20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11) on Friday night. Eleanor Holthaus led the way for ISU in the win over Ball State with 19 kills while Annie Hatch and Candelaria Herrera had 14 and 12, respectively. Marija Popovic shoveled 22 digs and Jaden Newsome handed out 48 assists.
In the win over Syracuse, Holthaus had 22 kills, Herrera registered 13 and Hatch added 11. Brooke Andersen led the Cyclones in digs with 14 while Holthaus, Newsome and Popovic had 13, 10 and 10, respectively. Newsome also recorded 54 assists.
Iowa (0-6): The Hawkeyes' woes continued with a five-set loss to Ball State. Courtney Buzzerio had 22 kills, Addie Vanderweide maneuvered 13 kills and 23 digs while Hannah Clayton registered 11 in the defeat. Bailey Ortega ended the match with 49 assists and 11 digs.
Creighton (7-1): No. 19 Creighton made quick work of SMU: 25-13, 25-12, 25-22. Jaela Zimmerman had 12 kills while Norah Sis muscled 10 winners and Keeley Davis tallied eight. Kendra Wait set them up with 33 assists and Abby Bottomley was stout defensively with 18 digs.
Drake (2-2): It was a 2-0 night for the Bulldogs, beating Green Bay (25-27, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17) in four sets and North Dakota in three (25-18, 26-14, 25-15). Haley Bush led the way in the win over Green Bay with 17 kills while Lindsey Pliapol had 14 winners. Emily Plock, Kacie Rewarts and Ashlynn Kuhn swatted seven blocks apiece, Madeline Holt recorded 20 assists, Caitlyn Smith added 20 and Kylee Macke shoveled 24 digs.
In the win over North Dakota, Bush posted 10 kills, Holt finished with 17 assists and Macke had 18 digs.
Northern Iowa (4-5): The Panthers finished the day 1-1, beating Long Beach State in three and losing to Washington State in three. Inga Rotto, Kaylissa Arndorfer and Tayler Alden highlighted the with eight kills each while Rotto also had four blocks. Kira Fallert recorded two blocks, too. Jenna Brandt passed out 18 assists and Alden helped with 17.
Omaha (2-4): Illinois beat Omaha in a 25-15, 25-17, 18-25, 25-11 match. Sadie Limback paced Omaha in the loss with 13 kills while Marriah Buss and Rachel Fairbanks recorded 11 and 10. Sami Clarkson handed out 37 assists and Claire Mountjoy tallied 19 digs.
Missouri (2-6): Northwestern and UCSB swept Mizzou on Friday. Anna Dixon had 11 kills in the loss to Northwestern while Addison Lyon pushed out 30 helpers. In the loss to UCSB, Dixon registered 18 kills and served two aces while Lyon had 26 assists and 13 digs. Trista Strasser had five blocks.
Kansas (4-3): The Jayhawks swept Wichita State 25-22, 25-20, 25-16. Caroline Bien paced them with 13 winners and Jenny Mosser chipped in 10. Elise McGhie sent out 30 assists and the defense was paced by Lacey Angello's 10 digs. Kennedy Farris added nine and the trio of Bien, McGhie and Mosser posted eight scoops each.
Kansas State (5-2): Kansas State nearly blew a 2-0 lead, but won 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 20-25, 15-8. Holly Bonde and Aliyah Carter had 18 and 17 kills, respectively. Carter also had 18 digs. Haley Warner chipped in 12 kills. Teana Kaonohi-Adams recorded 47 assists and 12 digs while Mackenzie Morris finished the day with a team-high 19 digs and served three aces.
UMKC (7-1): The good times kept rolling for UMKC, dispatching Arkansas State in five ( ) and Marshall in three (25-22, 25-22, 27-25). In the win over Marshall, Raina Smith had 12 kills and Odyssey Warren contributed 10 while Ali Schomers finished with 33 assists and Maddie Renn had 22 digs.
De'Janae Arnold highlighted the Roos' win over Arkansas State with 16 kills, Smith added 15 and Melanie Brecka posted 13. Carly Gillen was a force at the net with six blocks while Schomers had 52 assists and 19 digs. Renn also 19 scoops.
Northwest Missouri State (5-1): The Bearcats went 1-1 with a win over Grand Valley State in five and a five-set loss to Michigan Tech. The Bearcats' 30-32, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 15-12 win over GVSU was led by 18 winners from Jaden Ferguson. Rachel Sturdevant and Payton Kirchhoefer had 16 each and Alyssa Rezac set the tone with 37 assists while Hannah Koechl had 38 digs.
In the loss, Kirchhoefer registered 26 digs, Kelsey Havel had 12 and Rezac handed out 33 helpers.