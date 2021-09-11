(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Iowa State while Northwest Missouri State and Creighton went 2-0 in Saturday's college volleyball action.
Iowa State (6-2) & Iowa (1-6): Iowa also won the Cy-Hawk volleyball contest, sweeping Iowa State 25-20, 25-19, 25-21. Courtney Buzzerio recorded 15 kills for Iowa while Addie Vanderweide added 10 and served three aces. Bailey Ortega passed out 26 assists. Candelaria Herrera paced ISU's effort with 11 kills and Alexis Engelbrecht added eight. Jaden Newsome had 18 assist and Marija Popovic shoveled 13 digs.
Creighton (9-1): Creighton went 2-0, beating Illinois in four and Omaha in three. In the Illinois win, Jaela Zimmerman had 21 kills, Norah Sis 20 and Keeley Davis 12. Kendra Wait passed out 47 assists, had seven blocks and scooped 15 digs. Abby Bottomley recorded a team-high 28 digs. Zimmerman and Sis had 10 kills in the Omaha win. Wait posted 25 digs.
Nebraska (6-1): Nebraska's first loss of the year came to No. 20 Utah in a five-set thriller. The Huskers won the first two sets but dropped the last three. Lindsay Krause had 15 kills while Kayla Caffey and Ally Batenhorst added 10 winners each. Nicklin Hames passed out 39 assists and 17 digs. Lexi Rodriguez added 15 scoops.
Drake (2-3): Montana overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat Drake in five sets. Mariana Rodrigues had 14 kills and Emily Plock added 13. Kacie Rewarts played a hand in eight blocks and Caitlyn Smith recorded 23 assists while Kylee Macke had 16 digs.
Omaha (2-6): Omaha lost to SMU in five and Creighton in three. Sadie Limback led the way in the loss to SMU with 22 kills and Marriah Buss added 12. Sami Clarkson passed out 53 assists. In the loss to Creighton, Rachel Fairbanks led the way with 10 winners.
Missouri (2-7): Wyoming beat Missouri in three sets (25-13, 25-22, 25-22). Anna Dixon led the way with 12 kills while Addison Lyon passed out 33 helpers.
Kansas (5-3): The Jayhawks got three-set sweep over Kent State (25-21, 26-24, 25-17) behind a 14-kill, 18-dig effort from Caroline Bien. Jenny Mosser added 11 while Elise McGhie handed out 40 assists.
Kansas State (6-2): The Wildcats beat Fresno State in five (23-25, 25-10, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8). Haley Warner, Aliyah Carter and Jayden Nembhard had 18, 16 and 14 kills, respectively while Teana Kaonohi-Adams passed out 58 assists and Aliyah Carter recovered 20 digs. Mackenzie Morris shoveled 17 digs and Loren Hinkle added 16.
UMKC (8-1): The Roos won a five-set bout with Memphis thanks Melanie Brecka's 20 kills. De'Janae Arnold added 16 winners and Raina Smith had 10. Alli Schomers recorded 52 assists and 16 digs while Maddie Renn had 22 scoops.
Northwest Missouri State (7-1): The Bearcats went 2-0 with a three-set win over Purdue University-Northwest and a four-set triumph over Upper Iowa. In the win over Upper Iowa, Payton Kirchhoefer led the way with 16 kills on 33 attempts while Kelsey Havel and Abby Brunssen had 11 each. Rachel Sturdevant recorded 10 winners. Alyssa Rezac had 50 assists and 11 digs while Hannah Koechl led the Bearcats with 17 digs.