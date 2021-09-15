(Cedar Falls) -- Former KMAlanders Allie Petry and Megan Witte were on opposite sides of the net again on Wednesday as Iowa State swept Northern Iowa, 25-20, 25-9, 25-22.
Eleanor Holthaus had 13 kills, eight digs, four blocks and three aces, and Kenzie Mantz added 12 kills. Candelaria Herrera posted eight kills and six blocks, Jaden Newsome passed out 34 assists and Marija Popovic finished with 11 kills. Former St. Albert standout Allie Petry tallied seven digs and one ace.
UNI struggled through the night with Carly Spies and Tayler Alden leading the team with six kills each. Jenna Brandt and Alden had 12 assists apiece, and Alden led with seven digs. Lewis Central alum Megan Witte posted five kills, two digs and one block.