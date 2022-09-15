Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas was a winner while Omaha fell in college volleyball on Thursday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (9/15)

UCF 3 Omaha 0 

Kansas 3 Lipscomb 0 

