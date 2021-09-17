(KMAland) -- A 2-0 night for Drake, sweeps for Iowa State and Kansas and wins for UMKC and Kansas State highlighted Friday's slate of regional college volleyball.
Iowa State (8-2): The Cyclones swept St. Thomas 25-12, 26-24, 25-15 behind 13 kills from Brooke Andersen, who also served three aces. Jaden Newsome had 27 helpers and Marija Popovic shoved 21 digs. Eleanor Holthaus added 14.
Iowa (2-7): Air Force beat Iowa in five: 20-25, 28-26, 25-21, 20-25, 15-6. Courtney Buzzerio had 27 kills, four aces and two blocks. Hannah Clayton and Kyndra Hansen had 14 and 11 winners each while Bailey Ortega handed out 57 assists.
Creighton (10-1): The Bluejays kept the good times rolling with a 25-19. 25-10, 25-19 sweep over Wyoming. Jaela Zimmerman had nine kills, Annika Welty added six while Abby Bottomley served five aces and muscled 21 digs. Kendra Wait posted 19 assists.
Drake (4-3): Drake swept Idaho and beat Southeastern Louisiana in five sets. In the win over Idaho, Lindsey Pilapol posted a team-high 16 kills while Emily Plock added 10 winners. Caitlyn Smith had 22 assists, Kylee Macke recorded 17 scoops and Haley Bush chipped in 12 digs. In the second win, Mariana Rodrigues recorded 22 kills while Bush and Ashlynn Kuhn added 11. Kuhn also had 8 blocks and Madeline Holt set up 44 assists.
Northern Iowa (5-7): The Panthers went 1-1, beating UTSA in four and losing to Wright State in four. In the win, Emily Holterhaus led the way with 13 kills and four aces while Kira Fallert added 11 and Inga Rotto had 10 to complement her five blocks. Tayler Alden set them up with 27 assists and Kaylee Donner had 17 digs.
Missouri (3-9): The Tigers lost to Illinois but beat North Texas in five (12-25, 25-15, 21-25, 26-24, 15-5). Kayla Burbage led Mizzou to victory with 14 kills. Anna Dixon had 12 and Brynn Carlson registered nine winners. Burbage also had seven blocks. Nicole Alford posted 32 assists.
Kansas (7-3): Kansas swept Missouri State 25-22, 25-16, 25-18 on Friday. Caroline Bien had 10 kills and 16 digs. Jenny Mosser added nine kills and six scoops. Kennedy Farris had 12 digs and the combo of Elise McGhie and Camryn Turner sparked the offense with 22 and 19 assists, respectively.
Kansas State (8-2): The Wildcats' eighth win came in a four-set win over Weber State (23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23). Aliyah Carter had 22 kills and 16 digs while Jayden Nembhard added 20 winners. Mackenzie Morris served three aces and had 24 digs, Sydney Bolding had five blocks and Teana Kaonohi-Adams handed out 51 assists. Jacque Smith contributed 17 digs.
UMKC (9-2): The Roos beat Albany in four (25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18). Three UMKC hitters had double-digit kills: Odyssey Warren (19), De'Janae Arnold (14) and Melanie Brecka (10). Ali Schomers set them up with 48 assists and Maddie Renn had a team-high 15 digs. Kennedy Schritenthal and Brecka added 11 and 10 digs, respectively.
Northwest Missouri State (7-2): UCM swept Northwest Missouri State (25-14, 25-20, 25-18). Payton Kirchhoefer had eight kills to lead the Bearcats while Olivia Dir and Jaden Ferguson chipped in six apiece. Rachel Sturdevant served four aces and Alyssa Rezac had 13 assists. Maddy Ahrens assisted with 12 helpers.