(KMAland) -- Creighton, Drake, K-State, Kansas and Northwest Missouri State were all winners while Nebraska, Iowa, UNI, Omaha, Missouri and Kansas City lost in regional college volleyball action Saturday.
Iowa State (8-3): Iowa State fell in three quick games with Minnesota. Jaden Newsome had 27 assists, Marija Popovic pitched in 16 digs and Eleanor Holthaus also had eight kills to lead the Cyclones.
Nebraska (6-3): Nebraska lost in straight sets to No. 5 Louisville. Whitney Lauenstein had nine kills while Nicklin Hames added 21 assists and six digs for the Huskers.
Iowa (2-8): Iowa could not stick with Denver in a quick three-set loss. Courtney Buzzerio had a big night for the Hawkeyes with 15 kills, six digs and two aces, and Bailey Ortega handed out 29 assists in the match.
Creighton (12-1): Creighton won their fifth and sixth straight matches with victories over South Dakota and Wichita State. Jaela Zimmerman posted 16 kills and 16 digs, and Kendra Wait had 34 assists with 17 digs in the win over USD. Zimmerman also had 17 kills and 13 digs, and Wait finished with 44 assists and four blocks against Wichita State.
Drake (5-3): Drake got 17 kills from Marian Rodrigues in a quick sweep of South Dakota State. Haley Bush had 12 kills, 13 digs and five aces, and Madeline Holt posted 23 assists for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (5-8): Northern Iowa lost in straight sets to Marquette. Jenna Brandt had 13 assists, Tayler Alden passed out 10 helpers and Kaylee Donner had a team-high seven digs for the Panthers.
Omaha (3-7) & Kansas State (9-2): Kansas State picked up a four-set win over Omaha. Aliyah Carter had 15 kills and 13 digs, and Teana Adams-Kaonohi passed out 43 assists to lead KSU. Kayley Hollywood added 10 blocks, and Mackenzie Morris pitched in 17 digs. For Omaha, Sadie Limback had 15 kills and five blocks, Jaiden Centeno finished with 17 digs and Sami Clarkson campout with 22 assists.
Missouri (3-10): Missouri fell to Illinois State in four sets. Brynn Carlson led Missouri with 13 kills while Anna Dixon added 12 kills and 13 digs. Nicole Alford passed out 32 assists and had three blocks for the Tigers.
Kansas (8-3): Caroline Crawford led Kansas with 11 kills and four blocks in a sweep of Albany. Camryn Turner added 16 assists, and London Davis came out with seven kills and five blocks for the Jayhawks.
Kansas City (9-3): The Roos took a tough five-set loss to Missouri State, despite Melanie Brecka’s 14 kills and seven digs. Alli Schomers pitched in 44 assists, and Maddie Renn had 27 digs and two aces.
Northwest Missouri State (8-2, 1-1): Northwest Missouri State needed just four sets to take down Missouri Western in MIAA action. Jaden Ferguson had 16 kills, Alyssa Rezac pitched in 52 assists and Hannah Koechl tallied 12 digs and four aces for the Bearcats in the win.