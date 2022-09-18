NCAA Volleyball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Nebraska won a nationally-rated battle while Creighton lost in five sets on Sunday. 

Regional College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/18)

Nebraska 3 Kentucky 0

Rice 3 Creighton 2 

