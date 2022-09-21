(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was a three-set winner in Wednesday's regional college volleyball action.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (9/21)
Texas 3 Kansas 2
Tennessee 3 Missouri 0
Northwest Missouri State 3 Pittsburg State 0
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 11:03 pm
