(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was a three-set winner in Wednesday's regional college volleyball action. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (9/21)

Texas 3 Kansas 2 

Tennessee 3 Missouri 0 

Northwest Missouri State 3 Pittsburg State 0 

