(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas City both won their Summit League openers in regional volleyball action on Thursday.
Omaha (4-7, 1-0): Omaha opened Summit League play with a sweep of St. Thomas. Sadie Limback had 14 kills, six digs and two blocks, and Marriah Buss had 10 kills for the Mavericks. Rylee Marshall posted five blocks, Sami Clarkson added 44 assists and Jaiden Centeno finished with 16 digs.
Kansas City (10-3, 1-0): Kansas City was also a victor in their Summit League opener over North Dakota State, going four sets for the win. Melanie Brecka had 18 kills and 14 digs, Odyssey Warren added 12 kills and De’Janae Arnold pitched in 11 winners and six blocks. Alli Schomers passed out 52 assists, and Maddie Renn had a 17-dig night for the Roos.