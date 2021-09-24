(KMAland) -- Regional college volleyball teams went 5-1 on Friday night, highlighted by dominant performances from Iowa State and Northern Iowa, as well as a nail-biting win for Kansas.
Iowa State (9-3): The Cyclones swept TCU, 25-21, 25-18, 25-24. Kenzie Mantz led the way with 10 winners while Candelaria Herrera added nine. Eleanor Holthaus posted seven kills and served three aces, Jaden Newsome handed out 31 assists, Marija Popovic had 17 digs and Alexis Engelbrecht had six blocks.
Creighton (13-1): Creighton got a four-set (25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19) win over Butler. Jaela Zimmerman had 21 kills while Norah Sis and Naomi Hickman added 11 and 10, respectively. Kendra Wait set them up with 47 assists and Abby Bottomley scooped 31 digs. Wait added 18 and Zimmerman contributed 17.
Drake (6-3): Emily Plock, Haley Bush and Mariana Rodriguez posted 10 kills each to lead Drake past Illinois State in straight sets (25-20, 25-22, 25-18). Caitlyn Smith and Madeline Holt had 19 and 18 assists, respectively. Kylee Macke paced the defense with 16 digs.
Northern Iowa (6-8): UNI swept Bradley behind a team-high 13 kills from Emily Holterhaus while Tayler Alden and Kira Fallert posted 10 each. Jenna Brandt had 20 assists and Alden added 16. Kaylee Donner, Holterhaus and Fallert had 15, 11 and 11, respectively.
Missouri (3-11): Kentucky was too much for Mizzou in a 27-25, 25-23, 25-22 sweep. Anna Dixon paced Mizzou with 14 kills while Addison Lyon led the Tigers in assists with 17 and Emily Brown shoveled 12 digs.
Kansas (9-3): Kansas edged Texas Tech in a five-set thriller (15-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 15-7). Jenny Mosser led the way with 18 kills while Caroline Crawford and Caroline Bien added nine and eight apiece. Elise McGhie handed out 29 assists and Camryn Turner had 17 helpers. Four Jayhawks had double-digit digs: Kennedy Farris (16), Mosser (13), Bien (12) and McGhie (10).