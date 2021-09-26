(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska, Creighton, Northwest Missouri State, Omaha, Kansas and UMKC were all regional college volleyball winners on Saturday. Check out the full team-by-team rundown below.
Iowa State (10-3, 2-0): Iowa State edged TCU in five sets. Eleanor Holthaus finished with 13 kills and 11 digs, Jaden Newsome had 44 assists and eight blocks and Marija Popovic posted 23 digs. Candelaria Herrera also had a big game with 11 kills and nine blocks.
Nebraska (8-3, 2-0) & Iowa (2-10, 0-2): Nebraska rolled to a win over hapless Iowa in straight sets. Madi Kubik had 15 kills and 14 digs, and Nicklin Hames posted 40 assists for the Huskers in the win. Courtney Buzzerio led Iowa with 13 kills, and Jenna Splitt had a team-high 16 assists. Hannah Clayton was strong at the net with six blocks.
Creighton (14-1, 2-0): Jaela Zimmerman had 14 kills, Kendra Wait added 30 assists and Abby Bottomley pitched in 23 digs to lead Creighton in a sweep of Xavier. Norah Sis pitched in 15 digs and eight kills, and Kiana Schmitt had a team-high six blocks.
Northwest Missouri State (9-2, 2-1): Kelsey Havel had 17 kills while Hannah Koechl posted 34 digs for Northwest Missouri State in a four-set win over Pittsburg State. Alyssa Rezac had 54 assists and 19 digs, and Sophie McMullen finished with 14 digs and two aces.
Northern Iowa (6-9, 1-1): Northern Iowa dropped a tough five-set match with Illinois State. Emily Holterhaus had a strong game for UNI with 17 kills while Jenna Brandt added 25 assists and 12 digs. Tayler Alden also had 20 assists, Inga Rotto nabbed five blocks and Payton Ahrenstorff had 15 digs.
Drake (6-4, 1-1): The Bulldogs won the third set, but that was it in a four-set defeat to Bradley. Haley Bush led Drake with 20 kills, Ashlynn Kuhn finished with seven blocks and Caitlyn Smith passed out 33 assists. Jada Wills added 18 digs, and Emily Plock finished with 15 kills and nine digs. Madeline Holt also had 24 assists and four blocks.
Omaha (5-7, 2-0): Omaha swept past Western Illinois in dominant fashion behind 17 kills, four blocks and two aces from Sadie Limback. Marriah Buss posted 11 kills and Shayla McCormick had 10 with 11 digs. Claire Mountjoy added 10 digs, and Sami Clarkson passed out 45 assists.
Kansas (10-3, 1-0): Caroline Bien (16 kills), Jenny Mosser (12) and Caroline Crawford (12) all had double-digit kills for Kansas in a five-set win over Texas Tech. Elise McGhie had 41 assists while Mosser added a team-high 17 digs. Kennedy Farris pitched in 13 digs, and Bien added 12 scoops. Anezka Szabo led with a team-high five blocks and had five kills.
Kansas State (9-3, 0-1): Aliyah Carter posted 14 kills and 10 digs, and Haley Warner added eight kills for Kansas State in a three-set sweep loss to Baylor. Teana Adam-Kaonohi had 33 assists in the loss.
Kansas City (11-3, 2-0): UMKC won in four sets over North Dakota. Melanie Brecka led in both kills (17) and digs (26), Alli Schommers passed out 51 assists and added 10 digs and Maddie Renn finished with 20 digs, four aces and four assists. Carly Gillen led the team with four blocks.