(KMAland) -- Omaha swept Drake and Kansas lost to highly-ranked Purdue in regional college volleyball action on Sunday.
Omaha (1-1) & Drake (0-2): Omaha was a three-set winner (25-10, 25-17, 25-17) over the Bulldogs. Rachel Fairbanks had 11 kills and eight digs, Sami Clarkson passed out 38 assists and Claire Mountjoy had 15 digs to lead teh Mavs. Caitlyn Smith finished with 11 assists and seven digs for Drake.
Kansas (0-2): Kansas lost in three sets to No. 8 Purdue. Jenny Mosser had 10 kills, Sara Nielsen (14 assists) and Elise McGhie (13 assists) combined on 27 assists and Mosser posted a team-high nine digs for the Jayhawks in the loss.