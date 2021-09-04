(KMAland) -- Creighton, Nebraska and Northwest Missouri State went 2-0 to highly a loaded Friday night of regional college volleyball.
Northwest Missouri State (2-0): The Bearcats started their season with a pair of wins, besting Augustana in four sets (25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18) and Ashland in three (25-20, 25-18, 25-14). Four players had double-digit kills in the win over Augustana: Rachel Sturdivant (13), Olivia Dir (12), Jaden Ferguson (10) and Payton Kirchhoefer (10). Alyssa Rezac had 36 assists and Hannah Koechl sparked the defense with 26 digs. In the Ashland match, Ferguson had 11 kills and Dir recorded 10. Maddy Ahrens led the team in assists (35) and digs (8).
Iowa State (3-1): The Cyclones got a four-set, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-23, win over LSU. Annie Hatch led a balanced offensive attack with 11 kills while Eleanor Holthaus added nine, Candelaria Herrera posted eight and Kenzie Mantz registered seven. Jaden Newsome set them up nicely with 36 helpers while Holthaus, Marija Popovic and Brooke Andersen reached double-digit digs with 15, 13 and 11, respectively. Additionally, Iowa State fell to Penn State in three sets, 25-18, 25-11, 25-23. Holthaus had a team-high nine kills and Newsome pushed 26 assists.
Iowa (0-3): Colorado got a four-set (25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15) win over the Hawkeyes. Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawks with 16 kills and 16 digs while Kyndra Hansen added 10 winners apiece. Bailey Ortega played a hand in 40 assists.
Nebraska (4-0): It was another flawless night, beating Omaha in five (16-25, 25-14, 16-25, 25-13, 15-7) and Georgia in four (19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16). In the Omaha win, Madi Kubik had a team-high 16 kills while Lindsay Krause and Lexi Sun cracked double figures with 12 and 10. Nicklin Hames was the straw that stirred the drink with 40 assists and Lexi Rodriguez paced the defense with 24 digs. As for the win over Georgia, Kubik had 15 kills while Sun and Kayla Caffey added nine each. Hames passed out 39 assists.
Creighton (4-0): USC nearly overcame a 2-0 deficit, but fell to Creighton in five (25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 19-25, 15-13). Norah Sis had 20 kills and Jaela Zimmerman added 16. Kendra Wait helped them with 49 assists and Abby Bottomley led the defense with 17 digs. Zimmerman and Keeley Davis pitched in 16 and 14 scoops.
Omaha (1-3): Aside from the defeat to Nebraska, Omaha also lost in five sets to Arizona State. Sadie Limback had 22 kills, Marriah Buss muscled 13 and Rachel Fairbanks tallied nine. Sami Clarkson sent out 54 helpers and Claire Mountjoy was all over the place defensively with 26 digs. Fairbanks led the way in the loss to Nebraska with 16 kills while Limback added 11 and Clarkson passed out 40 assists.
Northern Iowa (2-2): Kentucky and USC both swept the Panthers on Friday. In the Kentucky loss, Emily Holterhaus led the way with kills while Tayler Alden and Kaylissa Arndorfer had five each. Arndorfer had six winners in the USC match while Alden and Holterhaus contributed five. Jenna Brandt posted 13 assists and Alden had 10.
Missouri (0-4): Louisville swept Missouri (25-16, 25-18, 25-16). Anna Dixon and Jordan Iliff had a team-high eight kills for Mizzou and Nicole Alford handed out 25 assists.
Kansas (2-2): The Jayhawks edged Wake Forest in a five-set thriller, 24-26, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11. Jenny Mosser and Anzeka Szabo had 16 kills each and Rachel Langs contributed 11. Elise McGhie posted 50 assists, Kennedy Farris had 14 digs and Caroline Crawford swatted seven blocks.
Kansas State (1-2): No. 22 Pepperdine had little trouble with the Wildcats, sweeping them 25-22, 32-30, 25-22. Aliyah Carter led K-State in the loss with 12 kills while Holly Bonde and Kadye Fernholz had 11 each. Teana Adams-Kaonohi registered 40 assists.
UMKC (4-1): The Roos beat Appalachian State in four sets (23-25, 27-25, 25-8, 26-24) and East Tennessee State in three (25-19, 25-23, 25-21). Melanie Brecka finished the night with 29 kills, Odyssey Warren had 28 and Raina Smith had 22. Ali Schomers passed out an astounding 89 assists and Maddie Renn shoveled 49 digs on the day.