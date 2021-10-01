(KMAland) -- Kansas City swept past South Dakota State while Missouri lost to South Carolina in regional college volleyball on Thursday.
Missouri (3-12, 0-2): Missouri lost in straight sets to South Carolina. Addison Lyon had 19 assists and seven digs, and Emily Brown posted a team-high 16 digs for the Tigers in the loss.
Kansas City (12-4, 3-1): UMKC was a straight set winner over South Dakota State. Melanie Brecka had 11 kills and three blocks, Alli Schomers posted 28 assists and nine digs and Maddie Renn picked up 17 digs for the Roos.