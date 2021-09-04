(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Kansas State went 2-0, Nebraska was dominant and Creighton edged Northern Iowa in Saturday's regional college volleyball action.
Northwest Missouri State (4-0): The Bearcats stayed flawless with a 25-16, 26-24, 25-21 sweep of Illinois-Springfield and a five-set win (25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 16-25, 17-15) over No. 5 Tampa. In the win over Illinois-Springfield, Payten Kirchhoefer led the way with 13 kills while Jaden Ferguson and Rachel Sturdevant each had eight. Maddy Ahrens served three aces and recorded 27 assists while Alyssa Rezac added 13 helpers. Hannah Koechl led the Bearcats in digs with 16 and Sophie McMullen added 13.
Kirchhoefer had 14 kills in the win over Tampa while Ferguson and Abby Brunssen added nine kills. Rezac passed out 48 assists and shoveled 24 digs while Ferguson had seven blocks as the Bearcats overcame a 14-8 deficit in the fifth set.
Iowa State (4-1): The Cyclones beat Oregon State 25-20, 25-21 and 25-18. Eleanor Holthaus had 10 kills while Annie Hatch and Kenzie Mantz added nine. Jaden Newsome passed out 29 assists. Marija Popovic sparked the defense with 12 digs while Holthaus added 11.
Iowa (0-4): No. 11 Washington was too much for Iowa, beating the Hawkeyes in four sets (26-28, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14). Courtney Buzzerio led Iowa with 16 kills while Kyndra Hansen and Addie VanderWeide had 10 each. Bailey Ortega tallied 39 assists and Maddie Slagle served four aces.
Nebraska (5-0): The Cornhuskers swept Arizona State 25-20, 25-12, 25-22. Lexi Sun paced them with 14 kills, Whitney Lauenstein added 11 and Ally Batenhorst had nine. Nicklin Hames passed out 38 assists and had 11 digs while Lexi Rodriguez led Nebraska in digs with 12. Keonilei Akana added 11 digs as well.
Creighton (6-0) & Northern Iowa (2-3): Creighton beat their old Missouri Valley Conference foe in three sets, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11. Jaela Zimmerman led the way with 12 kills while Naomi Hickman pitched in eight and had four blocks. Kendra Wait recorded 41 assists. Abby Bottomley led the defense with 11 digs while Wait and Keeley Davis had 11 each. Kira Fallert paced UNI with eight kills, Tayler Alden passed out 13 assists and Kaylee Donner scooped 12 digs.
Omaha (2-3): Georgia beat Omaha in four sets (17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 30-28). Mariah Buss paced the Mavs with 16 kills while Sadie Limback and Rachel Fairbanks added 15 and 10. Sami Clarkson passed out 46 assists, Rylee Marshall had seven blocks and Claire Mountjoy shoved 26 digs.
Missouri (1-4): The Tigers finally got in the win column with a 3-0 (26-24, 25-22, 25-20) sweep of Northern Kentucky. Kaylee Cox had 11 kills and Brynn Carlson contributed 10. Nicole Alford had 33 assists, Cox registered 17 digs and Emily Brown had 15.
Kansas (2-3): Western Kentucky beat Kansas in straight sets (25-11, 25-12, 25-17). Jenny Mosser led the Jayhawks 12 kills. Elise McGhie consistently set her up and finished the day with 21 aces. Molly Schultz had a team-high seven digs.
Kansas State (3-2): It was a 2-0 day for K-State, beating UC-Santa Barbara in five and San Diego State in four. Aliyah Carter had 21 winners in the win over UCSB while Haley Warner added 19. Kadye Fernholz was a presence at the net with six blocks, Teana Kaonohi-Adams had 45 assists and Mackenzie Morris led the Wildcats in digs (20).
UMKC (5-1): The Roos swept Old Dominion 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 behind 13 kills from Melanie Brecka and De'Janae Arnold. Odyssey Warren added eight winners while Alli Schomers stuffed the stat sheet with 32 assists, three aces and two blocks. Maddie Renn had a team-high 15 digs. Brecka contributed 11.