(Omaha) -- No. 3 Nebraska rolled to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 rout of No. 19 Creighton on Wednesday in regional college volleyball.
The Huskers (6-0) got 11 kills, four digs and two blocks from Lexi Sun while Madi Kubik added nine kills and six digs. Kayla Caffey finished with eight kills. Nicklin Hames tallied 30 assists and 12 digs, and Lexi Rodriguez had 17 digs.
Creighton’s Jaela Zimmerman had a team-high eight kills in their first loss of the season. The Jays (6-1) also got 21 digs from Abby Bottomley and 17 assists from Kendra Wait. Naomi Hickman also had seven blocks.