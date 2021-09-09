(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa, Kansas and Kansas State were all winners in regional college volleyball action on Thursday.
Iowa (0-5): Iowa fell in four sets to Syracuse (7-0). Courtney Buzzerio had 20 kills while Addie VanderWeide added 15 for the Hawkeyes. Bailey Ortega finished with 37 assists, and Maddie Slagle had a team-high 12 digs.
Northern Iowa (3-4): Northern Iowa made quick work of Gonzaga with a sweep. Emily Holterhause had 15 kills and three blocks, and Tayler Alden passed out 19 assists with four aces.
Kansas (3-3): Kansas swept past Delaware in dominant fashion, getting 11 kills each from Jenny Mosser and Caroline Bien. Elise McGhie had 25 assists, and Bien led the team with 14 digs.
Kansas State (4-2): Kansas State was a three-set winner over Ohio. Aliyah Carter had 11 kills for the Wildcats while Teana Adams-Kaonohi posted 23 assists and four blocks.