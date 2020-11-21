College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a thriller, Missouri notched a victory and Kansas State was on the losing end of a light night of college volleyball.

Iowa State (5-9, 5-9): The Cyclones beat TCU (25-17, 16-25, 23-25, 28-26, 15-5). Eleanor Holthaus paced them with 22 kills. Brooke Andersen had 14, Candelaria Herrera finished with nine. Piper Mauck passed out 47 assists.

Kansas State (10-6, 10-6): The Wildcats fell victim to a sweep at the hands of Baylor (18-25, 23-25, 13-25). Brynn Carlson led Kansas State with 10 kills.

Missouri (6-2, 6-2): The Tigers beat Ole Miss in four sets (25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18). Kylie Deberg had 16 kills. Anna Dixon contributed 11 kills. Andrea Fuentes had 34 helpers. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.