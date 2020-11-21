(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a thriller, Missouri notched a victory and Kansas State was on the losing end of a light night of college volleyball.
Iowa State (5-9, 5-9): The Cyclones beat TCU (25-17, 16-25, 23-25, 28-26, 15-5). Eleanor Holthaus paced them with 22 kills. Brooke Andersen had 14, Candelaria Herrera finished with nine. Piper Mauck passed out 47 assists.
Kansas State (10-6, 10-6): The Wildcats fell victim to a sweep at the hands of Baylor (18-25, 23-25, 13-25). Brynn Carlson led Kansas State with 10 kills.
Missouri (6-2, 6-2): The Tigers beat Ole Miss in four sets (25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 25-18). Kylie Deberg had 16 kills. Anna Dixon contributed 11 kills. Andrea Fuentes had 34 helpers.